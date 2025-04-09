Santhanam’s horror-comedy ‘DD Next Level’ to hit screens worldwide on May 16

CHENNAI: Director S Prem Anand’s much-awaited horror comedy ‘DD Next Level’, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday.

‘DD Next Level – Devil’s Double’, in which Santhanam plays a film reviewer and producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran plays a film producer, is the next instalment in the hugely successful Dhillukku Duddu (DD) franchise.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, actor Santhanam wrote, “Naalu pei! Naalaayiram prachana!(Four ghosts and four thousand problems!). DD (Double Dose) of Entertainment ungal abimaana thirai arangugalil (in your preferred theatres) - from May 16! Tamil - Hindi – Telugu.”

Directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Selvaraghavan will be seen playing pivotal roles in this latest instalment.

Produced by Niharika Entertainment and The Show People, on a huge budget, the film is being presented by actor Arya.

Director Prem Anand, while speaking about the film earlier, had said, "DD Returns was a huge success with great response from the audience from all walks of life. We worked on the script of its sequel for one year. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too."

The director had disclosed that the story of this film would start on a cruise ship and take place on an island. “We erected sets with a huge budget. It's great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than 'DD Returns'. The film will provide an enjoyable experience to fans of all age groups," he had said.

Dipak Kumar Padhy has handled the cinematography of 'DD Next Level', and Ofro has scored its music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan has handled the film’s art direction.



