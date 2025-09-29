Sanjay Leela Bhansali taught me everything about cinema: Ranbir

CHENNAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor came on live on Instagram recently and he opened up about his upcoming project with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic saga, Love & War, also features Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt is lead roles.

Ranbir said, “Love & war is directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema. Whatever I know about acting was seeded in by him. He was a master then, and after 18 years now, he’s even bigger master today. So I am very happy with that collaboration. The upcoming film stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal, and, of course, my super talented wife Alia Bhatt,” The last time SLB and Ranbir collaborated was in Saawariya, the actor’s debut film. Love & war is all set to hit the screens on March 20 next year.

Last seen in Animal, Ranbir has Animal Park and Ramayana franchise in the pipeline.