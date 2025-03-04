Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on his writing style

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-04 00:30:29  )
    Sandeep Reddy Vanga

    CHENNAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Animal and Arjun Reddy fame, is known for writing intense and complex characters in his films. Recently, in a podcast, the filmmaker shared insights into his writing style. When asked to Sandeep Reddy Vanga about his writing process, he said,”I do not have any specific writing process.

    I wrote Animal during the pandemic, in complete chaos. I’m not a professional writer and do not go to quiet places to immerse in creativity.

    If you come to me and give 3-4 scenes and ask me to write a story based on them, I can’t do it. I can only write what I want to make. If you read my script, it will be very boring. I have written a lot of details in it.

    It’s not a reader-pleasing story.” On the work front, he has Spirit with Prabhas and Ranbir kapoor-starrer Animal’s sequel, Animal Park in the pipeline.

    DTNEXT Bureau

