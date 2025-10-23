Sameer Ali Khan's rom-com 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' to hit screens on January 9 next year

CHENNAI: Director and actor Sameer Ali Khan's romantic comedy 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' will hit screens worldwide on January 9 next year, its makers announced on Thursday.

The film, which will feature Sameer Ali Khan in the lead, is also being directed and produced by him. Apart from Sameer, the film will also feature actors Aadukalam Naren, Brahmaji, Sonia Bose and Kumki Asvin in key roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the shooting of the film had been completed and that post-production was now underway in full swing.

This will be the actor's second film after his debut with 'Kadhal Mattum Vena'. Sources say 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' will be a colourful and entertaining rom-com. Sameer is producing the film under the Super Star Films banner.

The makers chose to announce the release date of the film through its second look poster.

Speaking about the film, Sameer Ali Khan said, "‘Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu’ is a vibrant rom-com. We have designed the film with high production values and presented it in a stylish manner. The story revolves around a Tamil boy and a Hindi girl from two very different backgrounds who fall in love. The film humorously and emotionally captures the challenges they face and how they overcome various obstacles to unite in love."

"In this era where a film is released in multiple languages, we have made 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' only in Tamil due to our love for the language," added Sameer Ali Khan.

The filming of 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' was done across locations including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Puducherry. Post-production work is currently progressing at full swing.

Cinematography for the film is being handled by A Kumaran, while editing for the film is by Venkatramanan. Well-known lyricist Madhan Karky has penned the lyrics for the songs in the film.