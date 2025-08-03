Samari, a tribute to goddess Varahi

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of the upcoming pan-Indian film, Samari, unveiled the title glimpse of the film. Directed by Nawin Ghanesh, the film aims to celebrate the glory of the goddess Varahi.

Azhagaraj Jeyapalan is bankrolling the project, under the banner Global Pictures. Varahi is the boar incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Varahi is the feminine energy of Lord Varaha. Other details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Samari will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Filmmaker Nawin is known for his work in Echo, headlined by Srikanth.