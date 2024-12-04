Samantha shares thought provoking post amid Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with Sobhita

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha shared a thought provoking post and wrote “fight like a girl” ahead of her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video post, where a little girl is seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match.

She captioned it as: “#FightLikeAGirl”.

Chaitanya and Sobhita are all set to get married at Annapurna Studios, which was founded in 1976 by his grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the Times of India, Nagarjuna said that he was impressed by Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and invited her over to his house in Hyderabad to have a chat. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor. Their wedding is scheduled for December 4 with the muhurat set at 8:15 PM.

Chaitanya will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style, on Wednesday.

The actor will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots.

Recently, the couple’s 'mangal snaanam' ritual become a viral sensation for its heartfelt simplicity. The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots. Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya.



