Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday evening shared the heartbreaking news of her father Joseph Prabhu's demise.

Taking to Instagram Story, Samantha penned an emotional note.

On a black background, the Citadel star wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad". Her post was accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Speaking to ANI, a member from Samantha's team confirmed the news. The spokesperson also requested fans and members of the media to give her and her family some privacy.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be known. The heartwrenching news comes at a time when a time when Samantha is basking in the success of her Prime Video show 'Citadel', which also stars Varun Dhawan.

A day before the death of her father, Samantha was seen attending the success bash of her show. Several visuals from the celebrations surfaced online in which she could be seen grooving with Varun.