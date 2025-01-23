Samantha reveals her mantra to get through tough moments

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha has shared a simple and powerful mantra that has proved to be a game changer for her with her fans.

The popular actress, who is rated as one of the top heroines in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Thursday shared on Instagram her mantra to get through tough moments.

In a post titled, 'Gratitude and Delight', she wrote, "I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead. I know it sounds squishy but it really isn’t and there’s enough data to prove that it helps."

The actress encouraged her followers to write down three things that people were grateful for. "If writing comes naturally to you, jot down three things you’re grateful for today — they don’t have to be big, just honest. But if writing feels hard or forced, that’s okay too. Try saying it in your head or sharing it with someone you trust. Sometimes, just sitting with a quiet "thank you” in your heart is also enough."

The actress went on to share that this might seem simple and inconsequential at first but that it really had the power to change the way one saw things.

"This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything. Give it a try — it’s been a game-changer for me," she wrote and added a post-script statement,"

PS: Lemme know how it goes for you! What are you grateful for today?"

On the work front, Samantha is producing her own film, 'Maa Inti Bangaram', in which she will be seen playing a gun-wielding woman.