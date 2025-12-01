Samantha and Raj Nidimoru marry in private ceremony at Isha Foundation

CHENNAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are reportedly married to each other at a private event on Monday at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Sources say that the event was attended by approx 20-30 people. Sources say that the couple tied the knot at the Ling Bhairavi temple in the campus. Samantha is said to have been wearing a red saree for the event.

Wedding between Samantha and Raj, who met on the sets of The Family Man, has been in speculations for quite some time after being spotted in public together at various instances in Mumbai.

Raj's ex wife Sshyamali on late Sunday night posted a cryptic post that read, "Desperate people do desperate things." This added fuel to the speculations. Raj and Sshyamali announced their divorce in 2022.