Sam CS issues clarification over fraud allegations by Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu producer

CHENNAI: Producer Sameer Ali Khan filed a complaint against music composer Sam CS in Chennai. The producer alleged that the music composer received an advance to compose for the film, Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu, in 2020, but didn’t take it further after that. When Sameer approached Sam, the Kaithi composer wished to opt out of the film as he is now collaborating in big films and asked to use his assistant’s name as credits.

The producer mentioned that he incurred a loss by giving an advance amount to Sam and also filmed a song that’s worth Rs 30 lakh.

Issuing a press statement about the issue, Sam CS said, “After the film was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic, I was never informed about the process of Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu. After some years, Sameer again approached me, saying that he had completed the film and asked me to compose music. Due to prior commitments, I informed him that it would take time, for which he agreed. However, after going to Coimbatore, he filed a complaint against me, and I submitted the necessary documents.”

He added that Sameer went to the Producers’ Council to seek help. “After the discussion, I decided to return the advance payment, and Sameer requested some time to decide. But now he has accused me of fraudulent activity and filed a complaint at Koyambedu Police Station. The speculations that are spread across the media clearly show Sameer’s motive for money,” he states.

Sam CS also mentioned that he has not received any call from the Police officers. He noted that legal action will be taken against those who are defaming his reputation without proper evidence.