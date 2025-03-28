Begin typing your search...

    28 March 2025
    Salman, Aamir pose a tough question to AR Murugadoss
    Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss

    MUMBAI: Titled Sikandar Meets Ghajini, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are seen engaging in lighthearted conversation with director AR Murugadoss.

    This chat provides insights into their experiences and behind-the-scenes moments, ahead of Sikandar’s release on March 30.

    In the video, Aamir playfully asked Murugadoss, “Between Salman and me, who is the real Sikandar and who is the better dancer?”

    To this, the director jokingly replied, “Salman breaks his ribs,” and Aamir quickly added, “Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people’s ribs too!” Their banter showcased the camaraderie between the two Bollywood icons.

