'Saiyaara' OTT debut: India's highest-grossing love story to stream soon; Here's where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film

MUMBAI: After ruling the big screen and shattering numerous records, the romantic drama 'Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is now set to make its way to OTT.

The film, which stars Bollywood's new favourite on-screen pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will stream on Netflix starting September 12, two full months after its theatrical release.

Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film has already created history at the box office, after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.

Earlier this month, Ahaan and Aneet marked the special 50-day run of the film by sharing adorable pictures together on Instagram. In one of the photos, Ahaan can be seen holding Aneet as she smiles at the camera.

Along with the pictures, they shared an emotional note about the journey of Saiyaara, expressing how the love from audiences feels like "magic" that has connected them to people everywhere.

Their note read, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you. Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara marks Ahaan Panday's acting debut, while Aneet Padda, who has previously appeared in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry, plays her first lead role in a film. (ANI)