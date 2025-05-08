Begin typing your search...

    Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's 'Hum Tum' set for re-release on May 16

    The film received critical acclaim, especially for the performances of Khan and Mukerji, its music, and narrative, cementing its place as one of the most beloved romantic comedies in Hindi cinema

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 May 2025 4:59 PM IST
    Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerjis Hum Tum set for re-release on May 16
    X

    Saif Ali Khan (ANI)

    MUMBAI: "Hum Tum", the 2004 romantic comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, will return to Indian theatres for a second innings on May 16.

    The announcement about the re-release of the movie was made by Khan’s team.

    "Hum Tum", written and directed by Kunal Kohli, was produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. It is loosely based on the 1989 English film, "When Harry Met Sally".

    It follows the love story between Karan Kapoor (Khan), a cartoonist, and Rhea Prakash (Mukerji), who cross paths on a flight. Though they don't connect at first, luck brings them together to kindle a romance.

    The film received critical acclaim, especially for the performances of Khan and Mukerji, its music, and narrative, cementing its place as one of the most beloved romantic comedies in Hindi cinema.

    "Hum Tum" also received several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for Khan in 2005.

    Saif Ali KhanRani Mukerjire-releasesKunal KohliAditya Chopra'Bollywood
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X