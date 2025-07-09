Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din to release in Nov

CHENNAI: Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film features Junaid Khan in the lead role. The film is said to release in theatres on November 7.

The announcement was made by Trade pundits from Bollywood, marking the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan as producers after 17 years. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, with Mansoor Khan joining as co-producer.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Amaran in Tamil, and Thandel in Telugu. She is set to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film, which will hit the screens in two parts.