Sai Abhyankkar to score music for Simbu’s #STR49

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan on Monday welcomed young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar onboard his 49th film that is to be directed by director Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

Taking to his X timeline to greet his fans on the happy occasion of the Tamil New Year’s day, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote,” இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் (Sweet Tamil New Year wishes)!Starting this new chapter with music and fresh energy. Welcoming @SaiAbhyankkar on board! #STR49”

Young Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to score music for the much-awaited film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as #STR49.

Sai Abhyankkar, who is just 20 years old, is turning out to be the next big sensation in music. The youngster shot to limelight after his independent single, ‘Katchi Sera’, went viral on social media. It did not take long for Tamil film directors to spot the young talent and soon, Sai had a list of big films that he was working on.

Already, he has been roped in to score music for Suriya’s 45th film. He also has been signed to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film with Mythri Movie Makers. More importantly, he will be composing music for Allu Arjun’s upcoming magnum opus that is to be directed by Atlee, better known as AA22XA6. Now, he has been entrusted with the task of whipping up music for Simbu’s upcoming film as well.

Well known production house Dawn Pictures is producing #STR49. It may be recalled that it was on February 3, which happens to be Simbu’s birthday, this year that the makers officially announced the film.

The makers released a poster on the occasion which had Simbu folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a text book that has the title Engineering Materials and Mettalurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it.

The poster also released a caption that read ‘The Most Wanted Student’.



