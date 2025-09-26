Sai Abhyankkar becomes the highest-paid music director in Malayalam cinema

CHENNAI: Producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla, who is co-producing 'Katchi Sera'-fame Sai Abhyankkar's first Malayalam film as a music director, revealed that Abhyankkar has become the highest-paid music director in Malayalam cinema. He was paid over Rs 2 crore for 'Balti', said the producer.

In an interview with ClubFM, the producer explained his decision, "It is about an instinctive belief when you see someone. Our first single from the movie, ‘Jaalakkari’, has gone viral in Tamil Nadu. It is all over reels. I had this belief in Sai that he could pull off something like this."

On why he was ready to take a chance with a newcomer, the producer said, "I like changes, and incorporating something new. When the director (Unni Sivalingam) told me about this new kid on the block making good music with crores of views, I wanted him on board."

Sai Abhyankkar, who shot to fame with his singles and indie music, is the newest sensation in South India. The 20-year-old music director has more than 10 movies in his kitty, including some with big names like Karthi, STR, among others. He will also be composing music for Suriya and RJ Balaji's Karuppu up for release this year, and Atlee's upcoming big-budget project with Allu Arjun.

His Malayalam debut, Balti, directed by Unni Sivalingam, is a bilingual sports drama starring Shane Nigam and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and will hit the screens on September 26.

Abhyankkar is the son of the famous playback singer duo Tippu and Harini. Harini's last Tamil outing was with Ponniyin Selvan I's 'Veera Raaja Veera'.