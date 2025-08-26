Sachin Tendulkar praises Tamil film 3BHK; movie crew on cloud nine

CHENNAI: The team of Siddharth and Sarathkumar's 3BHK is elated as cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday night said that 3BHK is one of his favourite films in recent times.

During a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, a user asked if the former cricketer makes time for watching movies and what are his favourites, to which he replied, " "Watch them as and when I get time. The recent ones I have enjoyed are '3BHK' and 'Ata Thambaycha Naay' (sic)."

Post this reply, the film team thanked Sachin. Sarathkumar took to X and wrote, "Dear Sachinji thank you for appreciating our tamil film 3bhk @sachin_rt , the entire team of 3bhk are delighted and happy for the recognition @iamarunviswa @sri_sriganesh89 @Chaithra_Achar_ (sic)."

The producer of the film Arun Viswa too expressed his gratitude. "This mite sound toooo exaggerated for many! But it’s ok 😊

This appreciation from him about #3BHk means the world to me!

My idol,my childhood hero,thank you for your words! Thank you for giving me this lifetime moment ❤️

Wish amma is there to see this!

Dear @sachin_rt sir forever your fan❤️

#TheGOAT #JerseyNo10 #SachinTendulkar (sic). The production team, Shanthi Talkies even created a poster to thank the former Indian batsman.

Sri Ganesh, the director of the film called Sachin Tendulkar his childhood hero and thanked him.