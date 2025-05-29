Ruthra, Mithila’s chemistry shines in first glimpse of Oho Enthan Baby

CHENNAI: Oho Enthan Baby, an upcoming Tamil film directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, marks the debut of Vishnu Vishal’s younger brother Ruthra, and the Tamil debut of Mithila Palkar.

Sivakarthikeyan released the glimpse of the film, which shows an aspiring director narrating a love story. There are multiple glimpses of various characters including Vishnu Vishal shown. The cast includes Mysskin, Anju Kurian and Redin Kingsley, among others.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal along with Raahul of Romeo Pictures, and with music by Jen Martin, the film is slated for release in July 2025.



