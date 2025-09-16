Rukmini Vasanth wraps up dubbing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

CHENNAI: Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the role of Kanakavathi in the much-anticipated film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', has now completed her dubbing sessions for the project.

The actress shared a video on her social media story, offering fans a playful look at her time in the recording studio.

With the caption, “Kanakavathi Coming Your Way”, Rukmini gave followers a glimpse into the fun and energy she experienced while bringing her character’s voice to life.

'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to generate excitement with its gripping storyline and strong performances. Rukmini’s portrayal of Kanakavathi is set to add charm and depth, further elevating the film’s appeal.

Alongside Kantara: Chapter 1, Rukmini has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will be seen in Toxic, the Yash starrer, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and is also part of NTRNeel with NTR Jr.

For the unaware, 'Kantara' was a pan Indian blockbuster featuring Rishab Shetty in a dual role, along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. The film's story revolved around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, will be set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources revealed that Rishab Shetty would portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film. The unit of the film had in July this year announced that they had wrapped up shooting for the film.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.