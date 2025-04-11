"RRR" gets a nod from Academy in its stunt category announcement, Rajamouli reacts

NEW DELHI: A fight scene from SS Rajamouli's "RRR" is among the three images that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared on Instagram to announce their new Oscar category - Achievement in Stunt Design.

The picture from "RRR", which won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023, depicts Jr NTR flying towards a tiger during a fight sequence.

The other two photographs are from Michelle Yeoh-starrer 2022 multiverse saga "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and the third one is from Tom Cruise-starrer 2011 "Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol". It shows Cruise's Ethan Hunt climbing Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

"Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they're part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design -beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027," the Academy captioned the images on its official Instagram.

Rajamouli reshared the announcement and lauded the addition of the much-awaited category.

"At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work," Rajamouli wrote.

"Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement," he added.

Rajamouli's "RRR" released in 2022, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.