Begin typing your search...

    Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer recurrence after seven years

    The filmmaker, who shares two children with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy.

    AuthorPTIPTI|7 April 2025 4:09 PM IST
    Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer recurrence after seven years
    X

     Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap (Instagram)

    NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Monday said she is set to have another go at breast cancer as the disease has returned after seven years.

    The filmmaker, who shares two children with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy.

    In an Instagram post shared on World Health Day, Tahira said she found out that her breast cancer

    has come back.

    "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)" she wrote.

    Tahira KashyapAyushmann Khurranabreast cancer
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X