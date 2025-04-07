Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer recurrence after seven years

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Monday said she is set to have another go at breast cancer as the disease has returned after seven years.

The filmmaker, who shares two children with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy.

In an Instagram post shared on World Health Day, Tahira said she found out that her breast cancer

has come back.

"Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)" she wrote.