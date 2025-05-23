Roshan Mathew talks about dichotomy of his character in KanKhajura

CHENNAI: Actor Roshan Mathew, who will next be seen stepping into the shoes of Ashu in the upcoming series KanKhajura, talks about his character which is shrouded in silence, scared by his past, and driven by a longing for belonging. “I knew immediately that this is a character that doesn’t come by very often. I didn’t want to miss the chance to discover what my version of Ashu would be.”

Roshan was drawn to Ashu’s emotional clarity beneath the surface complexity. He added, “Though he might work in mysterious ways, he’s a fairly clear guy. All he wants is to be a part of the family, a part of the gang. That’s it.” Much of this layered portrayal, Roshan said, is thanks to his collaboration with director Chandan Arora. “Chandan sir helped me crack Ashu, what his tactics would be, how he would react in each situation, what the possibilities were at each turning point.”

KanKhajura is a psychological thriller set in Goa, where silence masks secrets and guilt refuses to fade. Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura features Mahesh Shetty, Mohit Raina, Ninad Kamat, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar, and Usha Nadkarni.

Based on the acclaimed Israeli series Magpie, it delivers a gripping tale of fractured families, betrayal, and the fragile line between guilt and survival.

KanKhajura will premiere on May 30 on Sony LIV.