'Roots begin a great war': Mari Selvaraj to helm Dhanush's 56th film

CHENNAI: Dhanush is busy with his directorial Idli Kadai and his projects as an actor in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera and Aanand L Rai-directorial Tere Ishk Mein (Hindi). Much to the surprise of the fans, it was announced that Dhanush's 56th film will be directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Bankrolled by Vels Film International, a poster was also unveiled. Having an intense effect, the poster features a dagger, whose handle has a human skull, with a tagline Roots Begin A Great War. The film is expected to be a signature Mari Selvaraj project, with an emphasis on social issues. Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Dhanush has D55 with Rajkumar Periyasamy, which was launched in November. Mari Selvaraj has Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Touted to be a sports-drama, Anupama Paramesawaran is playing the female lead.