Romantic track 'Pattuma' from Vignesh Shivan's 'LIK' released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic drama, 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)', have now released the romantic track 'Pattuma' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song, which seems to be set in a time somewhere in the distant future, is a mellifluous romantic track that leaves one impressed. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan himself. It has been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander and Ananthakrrishnan and has been picturised on Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

Seven Screen Studio, the production house presenting the film, shared the link to the newly released lyrical video of the track and wrote, "#Pattuma - The vibrant Second Punch - from @pradeeponelife’s #LoveInsuranceKompany LIK is OUT Now.An @anirudhofficial Musical. Lyrics by #VigneshShivan.#LIK in theaters worldwide this December 18! A #Wikki Original."

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is scheduled to hit screens on December 18 this year. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 this year. However, the makers then chose to push the release to October 17 for Deepavali. With Pradeep Ranganathan's other film, 'Dude', also releasing on the same day, the makers had no choice but to postpone the film's release again to December 18 this year.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a blockbuster as well.

For the unaware, LIK is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April this year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.