Rishab Shetty to headline Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel

MUMBAI: 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty will be seen headlining Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.The first-look poster of the film featured Rishab dressed up as Lord Hanuman, carrying an idol of Lord Rama inside what looked like a temple.

Prasanth shared the poster of the film on social media platform X and wrote, "In the spirit of Diwali and the guiding light of the divine. Honoured to be teaming up with the National Award-winning actor @shetty_rishab sir and the prestigious @MythriOfficial to bring our grand vision #JaiHanuman. Let's begin this DIWALI with the holy chant JAI HANUMAN and resonate it across the globe. #JaiHanumanFirstLook #HappyDiwali (sic)."

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produce the movie on a "grand scale with high budget and top-notch technical standards."

The release date of the epic action-drama is yet to be unveiled.