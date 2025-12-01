Rio’s next titled Ram In Leela

CHENNAI: After the success of Aan Paavam Pollathathu, Rio Raj is gearing up for his next film, whose title and first look were unveiled on Monday. Titled Ram In Leela, the film is directed by Ramachandrran Kannan.

The first-look poster hints that the film will be a romantic-comedy. Vartika is making her debut with Ram In Leela, which is backed by R Ravindran and Sudharsan. Details about the other cast are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Ankit Menon is composing the tunes for Ram In Leela, while Mallikarjun is the director of photography. YNC Shiva is overseeing the cuts. The team also revealed that the film went on floors on Monday.