Rio's Aan Paavam Pollathathu to release on October 31

CHENNAI: Rio Raj is gearing up for the release of his next film, Aan Paavam Pollathathu. The makers revealed that the film is all set to hit the screens on October 31.

Malavika Manoj, who previously worked with Rio in Joe, is playing the leading lady. RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela and Jenson Dhivakar, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film is bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions.

The story is expected to explore the complexities of modern couples after marriage. Siddhu Kumar is the music composer, while Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography. Varun KG is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Rio was last seen in a cameo role in Vikram Prabhu's Love Marriage.