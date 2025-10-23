Richard Rishi to play king in Draupathi 2 ; second look unveiled

CHENNAI: Recently, the makers of Draupathi 2 released the second-look poster of the film. The historical action-drama is directed by Mohan G and will have Richard Rishi playing the lead role.



The actor is all set to the play the role of King Veera Simha Kadavarayan. Jointly produced by Netaji Productions and GM Film Corporation, Draupathi 2 is a TamilTelugu bilingual that explores power, legacy, and justice in a historical south Indian setting.



The film is currently in post-production and is slated for a December release. Ghibran is composing the music, while the cast includes Rakshana Indusudan, Natti Natraj, YG Mahendran and Saravana Subbiah, among others. Philip R Sundar is handling the camera. Released in 2020, Draupathi was an action drama, which was headlined by Richard and helmed by Mohan G.