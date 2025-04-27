Rhea Chakraborty shares, there’s no shortcut to ‘healing’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about the journey of healing, emphasizing that there are no shortcuts to the process.

The actress, who has faced personal challenges in recent years, shared her thoughts on embracing the difficult yet necessary path toward recovery. On Sunday, Rhea took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing against a stunning backdrop of hills and mountain landscapes. Alongside the clip, the ‘Chehre’ actress wrote, “Slowly let it go ..There’s no shortcut to healing .. It’s a journey just like life Happy healing to all my beautiful insta family #chapter2 @chapter2drip.”

Earlier, she had shared a powerful quote on her Instagram: “Just a second, we’re not broken, just bent.” – Pink. Words to live by.

Rhea Chakraborty faced a major setback following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, last month, the actress was cleared of any involvement in the case after an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On March 23, the CBI filed a closure report in Sushant’s death case, clearing Rhea and others of any involvement. In a criminal application submitted to the court, the agency requested the closure of the case, exonerating all individuals named in the two FIRs. This included Rhea, her parents, her brother, Sushant’s sister Priyanka, and a doctor mentioned in a counter-FIR filed by the actor. The CBI concluded that there was no evidence linking any of these individuals to the abetment of suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in 2020 in connection with an alleged drug-related case that surfaced after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea has now returned to her professional life and is currently seen as a part of the new season of MTV Roadies. She has appeared in films such as ‘Sonali Cable,’ ‘Bank Chor,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil,’ and ‘Jalebi.’ In 2024, Chakraborty made a significant impact with her new ventures, including a podcast and her fashion label, “Chapter 2.”