Reliance Consumer Products, actor-racer Ajith Kumar formalise pact

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced its partnership with Ajith Kumar Racing, one of India’s most promising motorsport teams. As part of this collaboration, Campa Energy, RCPL’s flagship energy drink brand, will serve as the Official Energy Partner of the team.

The association celebrates the spirit of determination, endurance, and performance — values shared by both Campa Energy and Ajith Kumar Racing, as per a release.

Ajith Kumar Racing was founded by acclaimed actor, racer and Padma awardee Ajith Kumar. It is a professional motorsport team established in 2024, competing in premier international racing championships. The team secured a remarkable P3 overall finish in its debut year at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship. With a vision to put India on the global motorsport map, Ajith Kumar Racing aims to elevate Indian motorsport to international standards through world-class performance, discipline, and teamwork, it added.