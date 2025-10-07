Release of Vignesh Shivan's 'LIK' postponed to December 18

CHENNAI: Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' have now announced that they have decided to postpone the release of their film to December 18 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 this year. However, the makers then chose to push the release to October 17 for Deepavali this year. Now, with Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also releasing on the same day, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release to December 18 this year.

Seven Screen Studio, which is presenting the film, made the announcement through a statement which it shared on its social media timelines. It said, "Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025."

The production house further said, "Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it's wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of DUDE for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office!"

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dragon' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

For the unaware, LIK is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April this year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.



