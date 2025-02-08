Release of Sundeep Kishen-starrer Mazaka pushed to February 26

CHENNAI: The release of director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina’s much-awaited Telugu entertainer ‘Mazaka’, featuring actors Sundeep Kishen and Ritu Varma in the lead, has now been pushed to February 26 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

The film was supposed to release on February 21 this year. Sundeep Kishen, along with other members of the film unit, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

He wrote, “MahaShivarathri Ki #Mazaka. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, promising you a blockbuster entertainer… A @trinadharao_director mass entertainer …@akentsofficial @hasyamovies @zeestudiossouth @nizarshafi_yarmarkar @chotakprasad”

The actor also shared a poster that showed the new release date.

The film is a full-fledged romantic, comedy entertainer in which Ramesh Rao plays Sundeep Kishen’s dad. A teaser released earlier by the film unit gave away the fact that Ramesh Rao plays a hopeless romantic and a flirt despite having a grown up son in the film. The teaser promises a lot of laughs and entertainment.

Only recently, the unit of the film had released the Bachelors Anthem 2025 - a single from the film. The Bachelors Anthem was set to tune by music director Leon James, who despite losing his dad a day before, delivered the song on time to the makers.

Mazaka, has been directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Razesh Danda and Umesh K R Bansal. The film features Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anshu, Murali Sharma, Srinivas Reddy, Hyper Aadi, Raghu Babu, Ajay and Chammak Chandra among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Nizar Shafi and editing by Chota K Prasad. Art direction for the film is by Brahma Kadali and screenplay is by Sai Krishna. The story and dialogues for this full-fledged commercial entertainer have been penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.



