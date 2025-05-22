Release of Shanmuga Pandian's 'Padai Thalaivan' postponded due to theatre constraints

CHENNAI: The release of actor Shanmuga Pandian's upcoming film 'Padai Thalaivan' has been postponed due to theatre allocation constraints.

In a social media post, the actor has stated that the new release date will be announced soon.

The makers had earlier announced that the film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 23.

Helmed by U Anbu, Padai Thalaivan's screenplay and dialogues is written by Parthiban Desingu. The film is bankrolled by Jaganathan Paramasivam under his VJ Combines banner.

Billed as an action-adventure, Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film.

Last year, the film's trailer was released followed by the first single, lyrical video 'Un Mugathai Paarkkalaiyae'.

Padai Thalaivan also features a special appearance by the late actor-politician Vijayakanth, recreated through AI technology.

Apart from Shanmuga Pandian, the film stars Kasthuri Raja, M. Bhaskar, Yamini Chander in a lead roles.

Actor Shanmuga Pandian, the younger son of late actor and politician Vijayakanth had previously appeared in Sagaptham and Madura Veeran.