Release of Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' postponed

CHENNAI: The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, 'Kaantha', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, have now announced that they have decided to postpone the release of the film.

The film was scheduled to hit screens on September 12.

Taking to its social media timelines, Spirit Media, one of the production houses producing the film, put out a statement that read, "To our incredible audience, We've been truly moved by the love and support you've shown since the release of our teaser. It truly means the world to us, and pushes us to give you our very best.

"With the resounding success of 'Lokah', we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring. We are putting together something equally special to take you on another incredible cinematic journey. Hence, we've pushed the release date of Kaantha and will be announcing the new release date soon. Until then, thank you once again for standing by us. We can't wait to see you at the cinemas soon. With love and gratitude, Team Kaantha."

A teaser that the makers of Kaantha had released some time ago has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs. The teaser has only increased expectations from the film.

The teaser begins with an announcer stating that 'Saantha', the film being made by Modern Studios, will be Tamil cinema's first horror film. The teaser then shows the film getting made. Ayya (Samuthirakani) is the writer and director of the film and Dulquer Salmaan is the hero of the film. It is evident that both the director and the hero of the film are now at loggerheads with one another and are no longer on talking terms. While Ayya wants a scene in which a character called Chandran gets scared after seeing a spirit called Neeli to be shot first, Dulquer wants some other pleasant scene to be shot first.

The hero and the director are bitter enemies only now but there was a time when both of them loved and respected each other before turning foes. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained and made Dulquer the hero he is today. However, all that is a thing of the past. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from 'Saantha' to 'Kaantha'.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The much-anticipated period film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.