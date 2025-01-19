Release of Ashwath Marimuthu’s ‘Dragon’ postponed to February 21

CHENNAI: The makers of director Ashwath Marimuthu’s romantic comedy ‘Dragon’, featuring actor Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, on Saturday announced that they were pushing the release of their film from February 14 to February 21.

Director Ashwath took to X to make the announcement. He wrote, “With all love and respect towards Ajith sir, his fans and team #vidamuyarchi, we are gracefully pushing our film by a week to Feb 21st. We’ll use this extra one week to better our product and promote the film well ! Leaving the rest to audience @pradeeponelife @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @Ags_production.”

The ‘Dragon’ team’s decision comes a day after makers of actor Dhanush’s ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ announced that they were pushing their film’s release from February 7 to February 21.

Director Ashwath Marimuthu’s romantic comedy ‘Dragon’, featuring actor Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, was originally scheduled for February 7. It was later pushed to February 14 for Valentine’s Day. However, now, in the wake of director Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring actor Ajith in the lead, releasing on February 6, other production houses are shifting their films to other dates.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon will also feature directors K S Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and actors VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan and producer Thenappan among others.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film will have music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film will be by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film has been penned jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.



