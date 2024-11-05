Release date for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’ announced

MUMBAI: The makers of the highly anticipated film “Thandel”, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, have officially announced its release date. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Sharing a new poster on their social media platforms, the filmmakers wrote, “Get ready to sail from the shores of love to an ocean full of emotions. “Thandel” GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON FEBRUARY 7TH, 2025! #ThandelonFeb7th.”

The release date poster highlights the captivating chemistry between the lead pair, set against a breathtaking ocean backdrop. The image features the couple warmly embracing, hinting at the emotional depth of their characters. The release date poster highlights the captivating chemistry between the lead pair, set against a breathtaking ocean backdrop.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, “Thandel” is produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind. This film marks a reunion for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their successful collaboration in the blockbuster “Love Story.” The film was directed by Sekhar Kammula and was released in September 2021.

“Thandel” draws inspiration from real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The film promises a compelling blend of love, action, drama, and adrenaline-pumping moments.

It features an impressive crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Shamdat, and editor Naveen Nooli, who has also received a National Award.

Currently, the production team is reportedly awaiting special permissions from the Indian Navy to shoot certain scenes at sea, which has delayed the filming process. Initially slated for a Christmas release, the change in schedule was necessitated by these pending permissions.

Pallavi is also making her Bollywood debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayan. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Sita in the epic drama.



