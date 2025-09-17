Rekka Rekka, an energetic track from Dhruv's Bison

CHENNAI: The makers of Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan unveiled the second single, Rekka Rekka. A high-energy track, the song features the vocals of Arivu and Vedan. Nivas K Prasanna composes the tunes for the lyrics penned by Mari Selvaraj and Arivu.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead. Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan and Anurag Arora will be seen in significant roles. Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand are bankrolling the film, under the banner Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Ezhil Arasu K is handling the camera, while Sakthi Thiru is taking care of the cuts. Bison is slated to hit the screens for Deepavali.