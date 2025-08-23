Regena Cassandrra wraps up 1st schedule of ‘The Wives’

MUMBAI: Actress Regena Cassandrra, who is known for her work in the period streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming movie ‘The Wives’.

Regena recently hinted at the schedule wrap on social media, sharing a candid behind-the-scenes picture from the set, dressed in a sleek black outfit while holding a clapperboard that read 'The Wives'.

Speaking about the experience, Regena told IANS, “As I wrap a roller coaster of a schedule with The Wives, this last month has been all about striking a balance between Hindi and Tamizh for me. I move on from one successful schedule to another. While it’s ‘The Wives’ with MB in Bollywood, it’s Mookuthi Amman 2 with Sundar C. in Kollywood. I love shuttling between different worlds. This is exactly what I’ve asked for. Living the dream.”

'The Wives', helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar dives deep into the glamorous yet turbulent world of Bollywood star wives, peeling back the curtain on their hidden realities, high-profile scandals, and the extravagant lifestyles they lead. Joining Regena in this intriguing ensemble cast are Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, and other notable names, making the project one of the most anticipated in Bhandarkar’s filmography.

Madhur Bhandarkar, is known for his sharp and concept-driven storytelling, blends drama, suspense, and realism into a compelling narrative. With the first schedule now completed, excitement builds around how the story will unfold on screen. The film’s next schedule is expected to begin soon, keeping audiences eager for its grand reveal.

Earlier, Regena looked back at her journey of 20 years in showbiz, as she said, “My journey has been inspiring and humbling. I have been blessed to have so many interesting and different opportunities across languages. I look back at my work today and smile. It wasn’t easy of course. I did have doubts, I did feel like I was falling short of my own expectations and that of others. I was a kid when I started. Things were sooo different back then”.

The actress had shared that for the longest time she wished she had a mentor. But, then she took it upon herself as she learnt the ropes by herself.



