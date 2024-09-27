Reese Witherspoon announces open casting for 'Legally Blonde's prequel: Search is on

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has announced open casting for the prequel of her popular 2001 romantic comedy "Legally Blonde".

Prime Video is making a prequel series for the movie, titled "Elle" and it will be produced by the actor's company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon, who portrayed the role of Elle Woods in the movie, shared a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday about the open casting.

"Hey everybody. Okay, I have big news to announce today. As you probably know we at Hello Sunshine are partnering with Amazon to launch a new television show called 'Elle' which is a prequel to 'Legally Blonde'.

"And today, I can't wait to tell you that we are starting the casting process and we are making it open. This is an open casting for young Elle Woods when she was in high school," the video concluded.

The caption of the post read, "Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON! With our friends @primevideo we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian!"

"Legally Blonde" followed the story of Elle Woods, a young woman who wants to win her boyfriend back after a break up by enrolling in the same law school but during the process, she re-discovers herself and comes to know there are more things about her than just her looks.

Directed by Robert Luketic, the film also featured Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair and Linda Cardellini.