Red Flower will be fitting tribute to Nethaji Subas Chandra Bose: Andrew Pandiyan

CHENNAI: Helmed by Andrew Pandiyan, Red Flower is an action thriller set in 2047, when India emerges as a superpower. Vignesh and Manisha Jasnani are playing the lead roles.

Talking about the film, the director said, "This film will be a tribute to the contribution and sacrifice of Subas Chandra Bose for the freedom of India. The film's title draws inspiration from him. It refers to the blood and courage showcased for the independence of the nation. The scenes where Nethaji will be honoured will definitely invoke the sense of patriotism in the audience."

Sri Kalaigammbal Pictures is backing the project and Nasser, Almas and YG Mahendran are playing pivotal roles. The team believes that the grandeur of the project will be reflected in the war sequence.