‘Raw performance of villagers added a touch of authenticity to the film’

CHENNAI: Actors Arya and Sasikumar recently unveiled the teaser of Bioscope, directed by Sankagiri Rajkumar, who gained attention with his highly praised film Vengayam. Produced by Chanthirasuriyan, Prabhu Subramani and Periyasamy under the banner of 25 Dots Creations, this film is set to release on January 3.

'Bioscope' tells the lively and humorous real-life story of a group of villagers, who, with no knowledge of cinema, decide to make a film. Sathyaraj and Cheran play cameo roles in this flick, while Sankagiri Rajkumar and Sankagiri Manickam appear in significant roles. Notably, the characters in this true story are portrayed by the real-life people who lived through these events, adding a touch of authenticity to the film.

Speaking about the film, Sankagiri Rajkumar explained, "Born and raised in a village, I made Vengayam under challenging circumstances, and Bioscope will reveal the struggles I faced and the impact that film had. Many, including director Mysskin, had suggested that I should make a documentary about the real story behind Vengayam. As a result, Bioscope was born."

He added, "The making of Bioscope was something special, particularly because the actors were villagers who had no idea what acting even meant. Their raw and natural performances brought a unique flavour to the film. Bioscope tells the lively story of people who took on the challenge of filmmaking with no prior knowledge of cinema."

Bioscope features music by Tajnoor and cinematography by Murali Ganesh. For Bioscope, Sankagiri Rajkumar has joined hands with Producer Bazaar, while the OTT rights have been acquired by Aha.