Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' postponed post industry-wide strikes

NEW DELHI: Telugu film "Mass Jathara", starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is no longer releasing on August 27 due to industry-wide strikes, its makers said on Tuesday.

The production house Sithara Entertainments, posted the news on its X handle. "Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th."

"But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly," they added.

The Telugu Film Industry Employees' Federation called for a strike on August 4 owing to the longstanding demand for 30% increase in employee pay. The strike ended 18 days later with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervening.

"Mass Jathara" is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Teja was last seen in the 2024 film "Mr. Bachchan" and is also working on an untitled film with Tirumala Kishore.