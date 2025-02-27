Ravi Mohan’s Jayam and M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi re-releases

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Feb 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-27 00:30:37  )
    CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan has given numerous strong performances over the past 20 years of his career. Among them, Jayam and M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi will now be re-released in the theatres with digitally remastered versions.

    ‘Jayam’ produced by Editor Mohan, and directed by Mohan Raja in 2003 marked the acting debut of Ravi Mohan. The film won a heart-warming reception from fans, and critics, thereby becoming an important milestone in his career. The very next year in 2004, his second outing as actor ‘M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi’ turned out to be a blockbuster hit, and was celebrated by audiences in the theatres. These films strengthened the combination of the Ravi Mohan-Mohan Raja duo combo.

    Both these movies have been digitally remastered with 4K and 5.1 Atmos Sound technology and will be re-releasing soon.

    The official announcement about the re-release dates will be made soon.

    kollywoodTamil FilmRavi MohanMovies re-release
