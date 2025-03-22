Ravi Mohan’s debut directorial to have Yogi Babu in lead

CHENNAI: For quite a few years now, actor Ravi Mohan has been planning his debut directorial. Even in some of his interviews, he has told us about donning the director’s hat and that he has a few scripts on hand.

The latest update is that Ravi Mohan has zeroed in on a script that will feature Yogi Babu in lead role.

The movie will also mark Ravi’s debut as producer with his production banner Ravi Mohan Studios.

Tinseltown sources told DT Next that the film will go on floors once Ravi Mohan completes his current projects, Karathey Babu and Parasakthi directed by Ganesh Babu and Sudha Kongara, respectively.

Ravi narrated the script to Yogi Babu, who liked it and gave his nod. The film will be a family entertainer, packed with fun and laughter.

The movie will go on floors soon and an official announcement regarding the cast and crew will be officially announced soon.