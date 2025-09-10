Ravi Mohan's debut directorial promises to depict extraordinary role of An Ordinary Man

CHENNAI: Marking actor-producer Ravi Mohan's birthday, the promo of his debut directorial with Yogi Babu was unveiled on Wednesday. The hilarious promo video featured the conversation between the director and the actor on finalising the lead character's role. After many trials, Ravi Mohan was convinced to highlight the extraordinary role of an ordinary man. The video, which was almost four minutes long, was quite captivating and has increased the curiosity surrounding the film.

Titled An Ordinary Man, the film is headlined by Yogi Babu. Ravi Mohan Studios is producing the project, with Hydro composing the music. Jay Charola will handle the camera, while Pradeep E Ragav will oversee the cuts. Other details about the cast are kept under wraps. This film marks his second production after Bro Code, which is directed by Karthik Yogi. It features SJ Suryah, Shraddha Srinath, Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, and Yogilakshmi in key roles.

A few months ago, DT Next reported that An Ordinary Man will go on floors after Ravi Mohan completes his current line ups, Parasakthi with Sudha Kongara and Karathey Babu helmed by Ganesh Babu.