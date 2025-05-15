Ravi Mohan lashes back at Aarti; calls Keneeshaa his 'lifeline'

CHENNAI: Actor Ravi Mohan, has released an official statement confirming his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi. In the statement, he also called spiritual therapist and singer Keneeshaa Francis his “lifeline.”

"Keneeshaa, who came into my life as a friend, is now a beautiful partner in my journey. I have not separated from my children only from my wife,” he said in the letter.

The actor also mentioned that he was “deliberately” being kept away from their two sons since the separation. He also revealed, “I only learned, through a third party, nearly a month after my kids were in a car accident not as a father, but only when my signature was needed for a car repair insurance,” he added in the statement.

In concluding remarks, Ravi told his estranged wife to “stop playing games,” warning her to not involve their kids in it. “Don't dare involve my kids in it ever again, I will be a better father + any and all relationships they need from me to be. I will only see you in court for any/all amicable. Proceedings,” he concluded.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti got married in 2009. After 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate. Following this, on September 9, Ravi announced his divorce from Aarti and said the decision was taken after careful consideration for the goodness of all the persons involved.

The issue came to public attention after open statements by both Ravi and Aarti, and when a woman singer’s name was dragged into the marital dispute.

Recently, Ravi attended the wedding of popular producer Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter. Singer Keneeshaa Francis was also present with him, and photos of the two dressed in matching outfits went viral online.

Following this, Aarti Ravi released a statement expressing her displeasure. Ravi has now responded with his own statement.

Read his full letter here: