Raveena Tandon returns to Tamil after two decades

CHENNAI: Actor Raveena Tandon, who starred in Tamil films like Saadhu and Aalavandhan in 90s and early 2000s is all set to make a comeback in Tamil cinema after 24 years. The actor has signed the dotted lines to star in Vijay Antony’s Lawyer. Sources say that Raveena was impressed with director Joshua Sethuraman’s debut Gentlewoman. For the unversed, her last appearance in Tamil was Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan in 2001. She played the role of Tejaswini.

Meanwhile, she has delivered notable performances in south cinema, including her recent hit KGF: Chapter 2 in Kannada, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen playing a cameo in the Hindi film Housefull 5. Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the makers of Lawyer had recently announced the title along with the shooting announcement that it will go on floors in June.