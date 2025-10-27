Raveena Tandon joins Suriya's next film directed by Venky Atluri

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Raveena Tandon is all set to star alongside Tamil superstar Suriya in an upcoming film, to be directed by Venky Atluri.

Wishing her a happy birthday, production banner Sithara Entertainments welcomed Tandon onboard the much-awaited project, which will be Suriya's 46th film.

"Wishing the ever-graceful @TandonRaveenaa very Happy Birthday!- Team #Suriya46 So glad to have you onboard... looking forward to an amazing journey ahead!" they posted on X on Tandon's 53rd birthday on Sunday.

The makers had also previously announced that the film would commence shooting at the end of May and release in theatres in the summer of 2026.

Suriya was last seen in the 2025 film "Retro" and his next is "Karuppu".

Tandon also features in "Welcome to the Jungle", the third instalment of the "Welcome" franchise.