Ratchasan sequel will happen next year, says actor Vishnu Vishal

CHENNAI: In a major announcement, actor Vishnu Vishal, who is currently gearing up for the release of Oho Enthan Baby as a producer, officially revealed that the much-awaited sequel to Ratchasan is in the works.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Oho Enthan Baby, the actor said that his next film will be a sequel to Gatta Kusthi. “Following that, the sequel to Ratchasan will happen next year, and both films will be produced under my banner,” he added.

Ratchasan, released in 2018, became a fan favourite for its edge-of-the-seat screenplay. Directed by Ram Kumar, the film follows a police officer’s hunt for a psychotic killer who targets schoolgirls. Apart from Vishnu Vishal, the film had Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, and Munishkanth in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Oho Enthan Baby is set to hit screens on July 11. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film marks the debut of Vishnu Vishal’s younger brother, Ruthra, and the Tamil debut of actress Mithila Palkar.