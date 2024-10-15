Rashmika to promote cyber safety

CHENNAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who fell victim to a deepfake video earlier this year, has been appointed as the national ambassador for promoting cyber safety by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rashmika said in a statement, “Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces.”

Her deepfake video started a conversation on the inappropriate use of technology, prompting numerous celebrities to voice their concerns.